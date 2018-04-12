Vazquez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez will occupy a seat on the bench after setting up behind the plate the past three games. In his absence, Sandy Leon will catch Rick Porcello and bat eighth in the order. Expect to see Vazquez back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.

