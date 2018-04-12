Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather Thursday
Vazquez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will occupy a seat on the bench after setting up behind the plate the past three games. In his absence, Sandy Leon will catch Rick Porcello and bat eighth in the order. Expect to see Vazquez back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Signs contract extension•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Expected to hit ninth in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Acknowledges need to improve•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...