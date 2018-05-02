Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather
Vazquez is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will hit the bench following a pair of starts, including a 1-for-6 night during Tuesday's extra-inning loss. In his stead, Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties in Wednesday's matinee series finale.
