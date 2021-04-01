Vazquez (eye) and the Red Sox won't play the Orioles on Thursday after their Opening Day game was postponed due to rain, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The two teams are now scheduled to play their season opener Friday, which was initially set to be an off day for both sides. Vazquez was sidelined late in the Red Sox's Grapefruit League schedule to an eye contusion and laceration, but he's expected to be behind the plate Friday, working in a battery with Nathan Eovaldi.