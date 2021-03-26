Vazquez will return to camp Saturday after attending to a personal matter and will undergo additional testing on his left eye, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 30-year-old is nursing an eye contusion and laceration after being hit in the face during batting practice earlier this week, and he's currently away from the team due to the personal issue. Manager Alex Cora continues to express confidence the eye issue is a minor concern, and Vazquez is expected to be ready for Opening Day against the Orioles on Thursday.