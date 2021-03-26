Vazquez will return to camp Saturday after attending to a personal matter and will undergo additional testing on his left eye, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 30-year-old is nursing an eye contusion and laceration after being hit in the face during batting practice earlier this week, and he's currently away from the team due to the personal issue. Manager Alex Cora continues to express confidence the eye issue is a minor concern, and Vazquez is expected to be ready for Opening Day against the Orioles on Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Dealing with eye injury•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Extends spring hitting streak•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting season finale•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs grand slam in win•