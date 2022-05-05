Vazquez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox and Angels are concluding their series with a day game, so Vazquez will receive a routine breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk while serving as Boston's catcher in Wednesday's 10-5 loss. Kevin Plawecki will relieve Vazquez behind the dish Thursday.

