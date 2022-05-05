Vazquez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox and Angels are concluding their series with a day game, so Vazquez will receive a routine breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk while serving as Boston's catcher in Wednesday's 10-5 loss. Kevin Plawecki will relieve Vazquez behind the dish Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Tuesday off•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes on COVID-19 IL•