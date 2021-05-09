Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez is presumably getting a routine breather for the day game after he caught four of Boston's past five games. Kevin Plawecki checks in behind the dish for Vazquez, who should be back in the lineup for Monday's series finale in Baltimore.
