Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Braves.

Vazquez made his third start in five games since being activated from the 10-day disabled list. While none of his starts have been on consecutive days, Vazquez has resumed the role as the team's primary catcher and will likely get four or five starts per week. Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart are still around to grab starts when Vazquez gets a day off.