Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Texas, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He'll get a routine day off in the series finale, clearing the way for Kevin Plawecki to pick up a start behind the dish. Vazquez has handled one of the heavier workloads among all catchers this season, starting all but six of the Boston's 27 games.
