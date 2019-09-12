Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Retreats to bench

Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Vazquez will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale in Toronto after starting the past three games and going 2-for-10 with a pair of strikeouts and a stolen base. In his place, Juan Centeno is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth against righty Clay Buchholz.

