Vazquez (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday but will quickly rejoin Boston's active roster. He'll remain out of the lineup Wednesday with Connor Wong starting behind the plate for the Red Sox.
