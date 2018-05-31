Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Thursday
Vazquez isn't in Thursday's series opener against Houston, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez will get the day off after going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's matchup against the Blue Jays. Sandy Leon is slated to handle the catching duties and bat eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....