Vazquez isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez had started in each of the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI and six strikeouts during that time. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
