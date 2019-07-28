Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine Sunday
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Vazquez will get a well-deserved breather after handling catching duties in each of Boston's previous four games. Sandy Leon will step in behind the plate for the series finale in Boston, catching for Chris Sale.
