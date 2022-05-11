Vazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez started in the last three games and went 3-for-12 with a double, two RBI, a run, a walk and three strikeouts during that time. Kevin Plawecki will take over behind the dish and bat eighth Wednesday.
