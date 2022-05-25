Vazquez went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the White Sox.
Vazquez drilled a three-run blast in the fifth inning and extended a hitting streak to six games (9-for-20). Following a .217 April, the catcher is slashing .314/.375/.451 over 56 plate appearances during the current month.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Won't start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting again Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Resting for day game•