Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Vazquez's three hits were all singles. He scored on a Jackie Bradley homer in the second inning. In the ninth, Vazquez singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error and then beat the throw home on Yairo Munoz's groundball. The three-hit effort gave Vazquez a .266/.321/.403 slash line with four homers, 16 runs scored, 12 RBI and two steals in 35 games this year.