Vazquez was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

It's not clear why Vazquez was scratched Friday, but he will not start behind the plate like he was on track to do. Sandy Leon will enter the lineup in Vazquez's place.

