Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Vazquez (finger) is expected to move his minor-league assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and catch for rehabbing pitcher Steven Wright (knee) in the contest, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.
Vazquez reported to Double-A Portland last week to begin his assignment, but it wasn't until Monday that he actually appeared in a game. He logged five innings behind the dish, finishing 1-for-2 with three RBI. Vazquez, who has been on the shelf since July 8 after requiring surgery to repair a fractured right pinkie finger, will likely need to play at least a full game or two at catcher in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox, likely when rosters expand Saturday or shortly thereafter.
