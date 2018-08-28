Vazquez (finger) is expected to move his minor-league assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and catch for rehabbing pitcher Steven Wright (knee) in the contest, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.

Vazquez reported to Double-A Portland last week to begin his assignment, but it wasn't until Monday that he actually appeared in a game. He logged five innings behind the dish, finishing 1-for-2 with three RBI. Vazquez, who has been on the shelf since July 8 after requiring surgery to repair a fractured right pinkie finger, will likely need to play at least a full game or two at catcher in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox, likely when rosters expand Saturday or shortly thereafter.