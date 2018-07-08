Vazquez (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Vazquez fractured his right pinkie finger while sliding into second base during Saturday's game against the Royals and could be sidelined for several weeks to the injury, given that the injury is to his throwing hand. The backstop is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point the Red Sox should have a better idea regarding how long Vazquez will be sidelined. While he's on the disabled list, Sandy Leon is slated to take over as Boston's primary catcher, with Blake Swihart likely settling in as the No. 2 option behind the plate.

