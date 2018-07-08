Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Shifts to DL
Vazquez (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Vazquez fractured his right pinkie finger while sliding into second base during Saturday's game against the Royals and could be sidelined for several weeks to the injury, given that the injury is to his throwing hand. The backstop is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point the Red Sox should have a better idea regarding how long Vazquez will be sidelined. While he's on the disabled list, Sandy Leon is slated to take over as Boston's primary catcher, with Blake Swihart likely settling in as the No. 2 option behind the plate.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: DL bound with fractured pinky finger•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Monday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start