Vazquez (eye) is okay after getting hit in the face during batting practice and is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez suffered an eye contusion and laceration after an accident that resulted in him being hit in the face by a ball. However, manager Alex Cora said the team is confident that he will be okay for the start of regular season action.
