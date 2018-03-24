Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Signs contract extension
Vazquez agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Red Sox on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This deal will lock Vazquez up through the 2021 season. There is also a club option for the following year. His salary will increase each season, starting at $2.85 million in 2019, then reaching $4.2 million in 2020 and $6.25 million in 2021. Vazquez is set to make $7 million in 2022 if the team picks up the option, which also includes a $250,000 buyout. Last year, the catcher hit .290/.330/.404 with five home runs and 32 RBI in 99 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Expected to hit ninth in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Acknowledges need to improve•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench for Game 3•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Thursday lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hitting eighth Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?