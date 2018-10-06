Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits against for Game 2
Vazquez remains out of the lineup for the second game of the ALDS against the Yankees on Saturday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez's 42 wRC+ is nowhere close to good, though it's better than the 33 wRC+ posted by Sandy Leon. Leon has nevertheless gotten the start in each of the first two playoff games and could remain the preferred option going forward.
