Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Although Vazquez had a dominant stat line in the team's Opening Day win Friday, manager Ron Roenicke elected to exclude him from the starting lineup for Saturday's day game to prevent any injuries during the shortened season. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish Saturday, batting eighth.
