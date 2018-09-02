Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and started behind the plate in the Red Sox's 6-1 win, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Prior to fracturing a pinkie finger in early July and requiring surgery to address the injury, Vazquez had been serving as the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher, but he'll likely be eased back into those duties after a lengthy layoff.