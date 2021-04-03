Vazquez is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat ninth. Vazquez went 0-for-2 with a walk in Boston's opener Friday.
