Vazquez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez started in the last five games and went 7-for-18 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and four runs. Kevin Plawecki will take over behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Swats fourth homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Knocks three-run blast•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Tuesday off•