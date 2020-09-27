Vazquez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in what was his final start of the season Saturday. He'll likely finish 2020 with a .283/.344/.457 slash line, seven homers and four stolen bases in 47 games. Kevin Plawecki takes over behind the plate in the season finale.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs grand slam in win•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Homers against Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits two doubles in loss•