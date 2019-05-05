Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Vazquez sits for the second time this weekend while Sandy Leon receives a turn behind the plate. The 28-year-old Vazquez still has a stranglehold on the top spot on the depth chart, but he won't be asked to handle the overwhelming share of starts like many No. 1 backstops around the league.