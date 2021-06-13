site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Vazques is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez will get a well-earned rest after starting each of Boston's previous eight games. Kevin Plawecki will work behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
