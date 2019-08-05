Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs 17th homer

Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Vazquez launched a 413-foot homer to left field in the fifth inning to account for Boston's first run of the game. The 28-year-old entered the season with only 10 long balls in 922 career at-bats but has broken out to rank fourth among American League catchers with 17 homers in 330 at-bats this season.