Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs another homer

Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBI and three runs in a 10-6 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has hit home runs on multiple continents in the last few days. He is 5-for-10 (.500) with two homers and five RBI in the last two games, the first of which was in London on Sunday. This mini-hot streak has raised his average to .296 and his slugging percentage to over .500. He also has 12 homers, 36 RBI, 34 runs and a stolen base in 233 at-bats this season.