Vazquez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run and RBI in an 11-6 win against the Yankees.

Vazquez tagged New York starter Jameson Taillon for a solo shot in the third inning and tacked on an RBI double followed by a run in the fifth. The backstop has now tallied three multi-hit games through eight July contests and is 10-for-34 with two doubles and a homer.