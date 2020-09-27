Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 8-2 win over Atlanta.
Vazquez sent a pitch from Atlanta reliever Grant Dayton into the left-field seats to finish an eight-run rally by the Red Sox in the second inning. Vazquez also had a double in the contest. The catcher is slashing .283/.344/.457 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases in 47 games this year.
