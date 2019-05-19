Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Smacks career-high sixth homer

Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

The 28-year-old catcher continues to rake in May. Vazquez is now hitting .457 (16-for-35) through 11 games on the month with three doubles and two homers, and his six long balls on the year is already a new career high. The hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to a shocking .309/.358/.536.

