Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Smashes 11th homer

Vazquez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs in a 12-8 loss at London Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday.

London Stadium was friendly for power hitters this weekend, but Vazquez has been displaying a great slugging percentage all season. He already has 11 homers this year, which is more than what he had in his career coming into 2019. Vazquez is also batting .289 with a .482 slugging percentage, 21 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 31 runs and one steal in 228 at-bats this season.