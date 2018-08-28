Vazquez (finger) went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored for Double-A Portland on Monday.

Vazquez kicked off his rehab assignment, catching five innings, four of which were thrown by left-hander and fellow rehabber Eduardo Rodriguez. The Red Sox will want to get him multiple starts behind the plate and have him play back-to-back games before bringing him back to Boston. He should be activated when rosters expand this weekend.