Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Still out Saturday

Vazquez (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.

He went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance Friday, and is presumably still available in that capacity. It is unclear if he will be able to return to the lineup for the final game of the season Sunday. Sandy Leon is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.

