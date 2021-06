Vazquez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-8 win over Houston.

Vazquez had a pair of RBI singles, and he was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run. Thursday was the catcher's fifth three-hit game of the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .259/.300/.360 with three home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases across 203 plate appearances.