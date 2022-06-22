Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

His seventh-inning blast off Andrew Chafin provided the Red Sox with their final run of the night, and an insurance run they wound up needing after the Tigers nearly closed the gap in the ninth. Vazquez has suddenly found his power stroke, going 4-for-10 over the last three games with two doubles, two homers and five RBI, and the surge has pushed his slash line on the season up to .273/.314/.409 with four home runs and 29 RBI through 52 contests.