Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Rays.

Vazquez hit second in the order against the Rays, and he set the tone for the game with a two-run shot in his first at-bat as the Red Sox cruised to a 6-3 win. The catcher has seen inconsistent time as he's started in three of the last five games. He's hitting .271 with five home runs, 14 RBI and 18 runs this year.