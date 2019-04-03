Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Swipes base in loss
Vazquez went 1-for-3 with his first stolen base of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the A's.
The Red Sox couldn't get anything going with their bats, but they were busy on the basepaths, with Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Nunez also swiping bags off Josh Phegley. Vazquez doesn't offer much fantasy upside, but he does stand out for his baserunning in the barren catcher pool -- the 28-year-old went 11-for-14 on steal attempts in 179 games over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes yard Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Catches Sale's debut•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Won't start Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench for ALCS opener•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits against for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...