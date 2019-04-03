Vazquez went 1-for-3 with his first stolen base of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the A's.

The Red Sox couldn't get anything going with their bats, but they were busy on the basepaths, with Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Nunez also swiping bags off Josh Phegley. Vazquez doesn't offer much fantasy upside, but he does stand out for his baserunning in the barren catcher pool -- the 28-year-old went 11-for-14 on steal attempts in 179 games over the last two seasons.