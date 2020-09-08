Vazquez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Philadelphia, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez went 4-for-4 during Game 1 of the twin bill, and it's not a surprise he won't be catching both games Tuesday. Deivy Grullon will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in Game 2.
