Vazquez isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez went 0-for-6 with a walk, one run and a strikeout in the past two games. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the plate Saturday, batting ninth.
