Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a strikeout. Kevin Plawecki is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Sunday•