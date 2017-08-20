Play

Vazquez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Vazquez will head to the bench for a second straight contest after starting three of the previous four games behind the dish. Sandy Leon will again draw the start in his place, batting eighth.

