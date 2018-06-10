Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez's playing time looked to be on the decline about a week ago, but he's since resurfaced as the Red Sox's primary backstop, starting four of the past five games behind the plate before taking a seat Sunday. With Vazquez going 5-for-14 with a home run and two walks over those four contests, it still looks see the larger share of time behind the plate for Boston. Sandy Leon will catch for Rick Porcello in the series finale, however.