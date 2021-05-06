Vazquez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Vaquez had started each of the last two games and went 4-for-9 with a double, two RBI, a run, a walk and three strikeouts during that time. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
