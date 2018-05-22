Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Tuesday
Vazquez isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will receive another day of rest after sitting Sunday and having a scheduled day off Monday. The 27-year-old backstop has struggled at the dish through his first 34 games, putting together a .193/.238/.235 batting line.
More News
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...