Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Tuesday
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will take a seat for the second straight game after starting seven consecutive contests behind the dish while Sandy Leon rested his injured knee. Now that Leon is healthy, the two should resume splitting duties behind the dish, though Vazquez should have the slight upper hand.
