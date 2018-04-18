Vazquez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

As has been the case so far this season, Vazquez will give way to Sandy Leon behind the dish with Rick Porcello starting for the Red Sox. Vazquez is 11-for-45 (.244) with three RBI through 12 games this season.

